Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $187.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

