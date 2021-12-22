Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

