Comparing Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.04 $9.66 million $0.23 6.35 Farfetch $1.67 billion 6.82 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -4.37

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Global and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farfetch 1 2 9 0 2.67

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.47%. Farfetch has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.56%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Farfetch.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70% Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

