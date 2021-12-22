Comparing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lear 1 6 8 0 2.47

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Lear has a consensus target price of $192.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Lear.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Lear 2.82% 13.20% 4.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 133.04 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.42 Lear $17.05 billion 0.60 $158.50 million $9.14 18.68

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lear beats Worksport on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

