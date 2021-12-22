Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 459,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.