Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

