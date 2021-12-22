Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.72 or 0.08175274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00319312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.00899822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00073852 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00391418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00254217 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.