Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,908.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,779.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

