Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,279.13

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,279.13 and last traded at C$2,270.75, with a volume of 6769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,255.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,350.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,174.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,052.28.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.6700031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

