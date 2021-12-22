Contrasting Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Black Knight alerts:

91.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Knight and Couchbase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.24 billion 10.26 $264.10 million $1.24 65.98 Couchbase $103.29 million 9.79 -$39.98 million N/A N/A

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 13.58% 12.92% 5.30% Couchbase N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Knight and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 1 4 0 2.80 Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $95.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Couchbase has a consensus price target of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 84.81%. Given Couchbase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Black Knight.

Summary

Black Knight beats Couchbase on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.