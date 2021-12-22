Contrasting Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.85 $344.96 million $1.49 13.54 Broadcom $27.45 billion 9.82 $6.74 billion $15.00 43.68

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnachip Semiconductor and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Broadcom 0 4 24 0 2.86

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $659.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Broadcom.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22% Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81%

Summary

Broadcom beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

