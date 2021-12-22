Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth $19,045,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $15,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

