Cook Protocol Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1.39 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 667,853,618 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.