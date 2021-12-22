Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.