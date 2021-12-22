Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
