Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

