Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Cortex has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $72.84 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00209544 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 188,112,838 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

