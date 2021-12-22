Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $388,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.57. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.