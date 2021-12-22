Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $545.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.