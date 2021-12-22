Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $543.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.27. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

