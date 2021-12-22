CoTrader (COT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $846.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $846.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

