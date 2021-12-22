Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $1,226,167.42 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

