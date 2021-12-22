Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $170,192.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COUP traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.16. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

