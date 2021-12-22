Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $240,143.32 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $240,143.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,572. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.64. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

