CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. CPChain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $379,212.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00278108 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

