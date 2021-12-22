Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $665.71. 1,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,917. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.84 and its 200-day moving average is $569.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $320.19 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

