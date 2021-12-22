Credit Suisse Group Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

