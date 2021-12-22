Credit Suisse Group Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.
Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
