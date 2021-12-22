CREDIT Trading Down 0.9% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $13,522.49 and $253,326.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.