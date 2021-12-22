Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $280,653.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

