Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 29th (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Crescera Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CRECU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 29th. Crescera Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Crescera Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

