Critical Comparison: Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) vs. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 615.33 -$1.26 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.48 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -98.86

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $67.27, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given NuVasive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

NuVasive beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

