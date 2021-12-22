Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,645.98

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,645.98 ($114.23) and traded as high as £100.85 ($133.24). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,980 ($131.85), with a volume of 359,436 shares.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($111.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,558 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,645.98.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.43), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($266,851.63). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4 shares of company stock valued at $36,445.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

