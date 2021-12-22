Crown Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.42 or 0.00904713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00255260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003648 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,708,226 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

