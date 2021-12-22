Crowny Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $175,307.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

