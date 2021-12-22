Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010634 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.38 or 0.00563159 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

