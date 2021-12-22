Crypterium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.40 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $10.04 million and $4.40 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,657,762 coins and its circulating supply is 81,660,211 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

