Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,233.79

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $156,233.79 and $131.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

