CRYPTO20 Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $187.14 million and $111,909.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,980,163 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

