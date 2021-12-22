Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CRS stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.45). 101,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £91.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.76. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 92.25 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.61).
About Crystal Amber Fund
