Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRS stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.45). 101,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £91.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.76. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 92.25 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.61).

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

