CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Acquires $54,250.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. 35,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,783. The company has a market cap of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.