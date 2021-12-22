CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Acquires $54,250.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. 35,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,783. The company has a market cap of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $58.86.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
