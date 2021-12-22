Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 7%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s share price was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 9,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 902,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

