CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 3,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 949,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

