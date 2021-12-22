Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.40

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 7902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,858,261 shares of company stock worth $119,127,159 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.