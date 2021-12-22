CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $724,107.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.39 or 0.99029967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00323062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001936 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

