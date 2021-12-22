Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.11

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 31178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

