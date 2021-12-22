CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,909 shares.The stock last traded at $89.49 and had previously closed at $89.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 218.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

