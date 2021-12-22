Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,999,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

