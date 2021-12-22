DAO Maker Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $303.62 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00009918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,189 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,385 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

