DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0592 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $139,547.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 0.99397757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032016 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $709.29 or 0.01469514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

