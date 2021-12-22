Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.02. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,545,497 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 346.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

