Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $134.45 or 0.00277263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $231.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003424 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,490,950 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.